A CHARITY which supports children and young people with disabilities and developmental difficulties across Gwent appealed for help to restore the garden at its centre in Rogerstone - and was overwhelmed with the fantastic response.

Several businesses provided tools, equipment and gardening supplies at the Serennu Children’s Centre, whilst other volunteers turned out to paint, garden and generally lend a hand where possible.

The work started three months ago and the garden is now restored, ensuring the children and young people who access the centre have a welcoming place in which to play.

Chairwoman of Sparkle, which runs the centre, Dr Sabine Maguire, said: "The garden and grounds are a vital ‘breathing space’ for our children and young people.

"The last year and a half has been difficult for all of us, but even more so for our children, many of whom suffer from severe anxiety as part of their disability or learning difficulties. Re-emerging after lockdown has been very stressful for them, and having an attractive, tranquil ‘green space’ to do so is a real lifeline."

Sensory gardens are a way for those with decreased or complete loss of senses to experience new and calming sensations.

Dr Maguire said: "Our sensory garden in particular means that those with visual impairment can enjoy the touch, smell and sounds of the plants and insects, in a safe and accessible way."

The charity would like to thank:

WHAT Stores, Rogerstone (paint and supplies)

Homebase, Newport (paint and supplies)

TSB Newport & Cwmbran (volunteering)

Monmouthshire Building Society (volunteering)

The John Frost School Sixth Form (volunteering)

Morrison’s Rogerstone Community Champion (volunteering)

Kilsby Williams (volunteering)

Sparkle’s communications, fundraising and events officer, Callum Watkins, who praised each person for their involvement, said: "It wouldn’t have been possible without them – they all put in so much thought and work, so I can’t thank them enough for making it happen."

Sparkle emphasised that sensory garden behind Serennu Children’s Centre in Rogerstone, is open to all, with hand sanitising stations in place.