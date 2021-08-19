GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate a Blackwood man who has been recalled to prison after breaching his licence conditions.
Allen Bowden, 47, of Blackwood, received a three month and six day sentence for theft at Newport Magistrates’ Court on June 8, 2021.
He was released on licence from prison on July 22, 2021, but has since breached his licence conditions.
If you have any information please call 101 quoting 2100289725 or send Gwent Police a direct message on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
