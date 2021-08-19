POLICE have released a new picture of a missing Barry teenager, who is thought to be in the Gwent area after she was sighted in Newport.

Holly Rees, 17, has been missing Friday, August 13, after leaving her home in Barry.

She has since been sighted in a supermarket in the Newport area.

Anyone with information is asked to contact South Wales Police quoting occurrence *288831.

A spokesperson said: “Holly is a white female, around 5’ 3” tall with a large build and has blue eyes and long dark hair.”

To provide information you can also:

- Go to: https://bit.ly/SWPProvideInfo

- Send South Wales Police a private message on Facebook/Twitter

- Email: SWP101@south-wales.police.uk

- Phone: 101