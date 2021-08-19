MICHAEL Flynn predicted a rebuilding job at Newport County AFC in the immediate aftermath of their Wembley woe in May but even the manager wouldn’t have anticipated such dramatic change.

The Exiles have made 13 signings since the League Two play-off final anguish against Morecambe while 17 of the squad have left.

Here is where the former County men have ended up…

TOM KING – SALFORD

The goalkeeper started at Wembley but then left the club with Joe Day returning from Cardiff City to battle Nick Townsend for the start.

King has stayed in League Two with Salford City, replacing Vaclav Hladky after his exploits for the Ammies earned a move to Ipswich.

The 26-year-old will face County next weekend at Moor Lane.

Liam Shephard

LIAM SHEPHARD - SALFORD

The defender had a superb season with County after being released by Forest Green Rovers, so it was a surprise that he didn’t make the step up from the fourth tier.

The 26-year-old turned down a contract offer to instead accept a deal with Salford, where he was later joined by King.

He’s featured in every game so far down the right and is poised to lock horns with his wing-back partner Ryan Haynes soon.

DAVID LONGE-KING – GRIMSBY

The centre-back arrived at County last summer from St Albans City and, after a pre-season groin injury, made his debut in December.

Did well initially but Priestley Farquharson jumped ahead of him in the pecking order and his one-year deal was not extended.

Has dropped down to the National League to help Grimsby try to bounce back from relegation at the first attempt, with the Mariners getting their season under way this weekend.

ASHLEY BAKER – TNS

The right-back had a frustrating 2020/21 after the arrivals of Shephard and Aaron Lewis, making just eight appearances.

He was released at the end of the campaign and has signed for TNS in the Cymru Premier.

Joss Labadie is with County's League Two rivals Walsall

JOSS LABADIE – WALSALL

The captain, who fired over from close range in extra time at Wembley, was offered a contract by County but the midfielder was another player to opt for a fresh start in League Two.

The 30-year-old is based in the West Midlands and made the switch to Walsall, who have made him skipper.

JOSH SHEEHAN – BOLTON

It was no surprise when the Wales international left County for a higher league with the playmaker moving to Bolton Wanderers after their promotion to the third tier.

Has started with a bang and curled in a wonderful free-kick on opening day then scored a second at AFC Wimbledon.

Sheehan will be a key figure as the Trotters attempt to keep climbing to where they belong.

JOE LEDLEY – FREE AGENT

The Wales international signed in February to provide some experience for the run-in but rarely came off the bench.

Ledley made his debut in the loss to Leyton Orient and made just three more appearances before being released. The 34-year-old is still without a club.

ANTHONY HARTIGAN – AFC WIMBLEDON

Joined on loan from the Dons and finished the season strongly, playing an important role to get to Wembley.

The midfielder and Wimbledon got what they wanted from the loan – Hartigan has started three games so far this season for the League One club.

LUKE GAMBIN – HAMRUN SPARTANS

Joined County on loan from Colchester in January but was a fringe player despite starting with a bang at Oldham.

The attacking midfielder is a Malta international and that is where he has gone, signing for Hamrun Spartans and going viral with a Michael Jackson-inspired video.

Who will dance on a floor in a round… 🎙👀 #WelcomeLukeGambin 😘 pic.twitter.com/7ok11jeNrx — Hamrun Spartans Football Club (@fc_Hamrun) August 12, 2021

JACK EVANS – PENYBONT

The midfielder arrived from Swansea City but played just one game, off the bench in the loss to Southend. Has signed for Penybont in the Cymru Premier.

LOAN: Padraig Amond has signed for County's rivals Exeter

PADRAIG AMOND – EXETER

Another of the high-profile departures – but unlike the others the striker was under contract.

The club great found himself down the pecking order so made the move to the Grecians on a season-long loan.

Amond made his debut off the bench at Leyton Orient last weekend and started at Barrow on Tuesday.

County do have the option to recall the 33-year-old striker in January.

NICKY MAYNARD – FREE AGENT

The experienced striker arrived on deadline day in February but failed to make a huge impact at County.

Did score the winners against Grimsby and Bolton before the goal at the death to beat Forest Green Rovers in the play-off semi-final.

Was released by parent club Mansfield and Maynard, 35 in December, is still without a club.

RYAN TAYLOR – GRIMSBY

The well-travelled targetman spent one season at Rodney Parade and would have been disappointed with his goal return of just two goals.

Was largely used off the bench in the run-in and his last outing was at Wembley.

Has joined Longe-King at Grimsby with the hope of a National League promotion bid.

JAKE SCRIMSHAW – BOURNEMOUTH

The energetic striker made 16 appearances after joining on loan in January, scoring three times, but has returned to the Cherries.

Has played for the Championship side’s Under-21s in pre-season friendlies and could well have another spell on loan after being with Walsall and the Exiles last season.

TRISTAN ABRAHAMS – CARLISLE

The striker spent the second half of last season on loan at Leyton Orient but did not earn a deal and County said they “remained in dialogue” about him staying.

However, the 22-year-old has headed to Cumbria with Carlisle and scored their winner at Swindon last weekend.

Also: Corey Whitely has signed with Bromley and Daniel Leadbitter is with Gloucester City.