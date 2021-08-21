TAKE a look inside the four-bed Newport house for sale for £1,500,000.

The Caerleon barn conversion sits in seven-and-a-half acres of countryside with stunning views in all directions.

It is tucked away in a semi-rural location, at the end of a long drive and within minutes of Caerleon, Usk and the M4.

Featuring formal gardens and paddocks, the land includes a stable block, garage, open barn carport and storage sheds.

The property has recently been upgraded and boasts a light, spacious and airy interior.

With an asking price of £1,500,000, the four-bed is listed by M2 Estate Agents.

In their description of the property, they said: "A solid door with glazed side panels leads through to the spacious entrance hall.

"Two separate cloaks cupboards are either side with doors leading to the cloakroom and utility cupboard with plumbed space for washing machine and tumble dryer. An inner hall leads to all four ensuite double bedrooms.

"Completely refitted in a contemporary design the kitchen boasts a vaulted beamed ceiling and tall French doors with arch picture window overlooking the front paddock.

"An oil Rayburn provides the heating and hot water along with conventional cooking. Extensive wall and base units incorporate full height fridge, full height freezer, wine fridge, dishwasher, Neff oven, steam oven, combi oven and coffee machine.

"The Quartz worktop features an integrity sink. A large central island incorporates a breakfast bar as well as induction hob and pop up extractor inset into the Quartz worktop.

"Beneath a large vaulted ceiling, two-feature floor to ceiling picture windows with bifold doors sit either end of the dining room.

"A central staircase with glass balustrading leads to the mezzanine family room. Steps either side of the staircase lead down to the sitting room. A contemporary burner rises up an exposed stonewall.

"Steps down from the open plan dining room lead into the sitting room. A floor to ceiling corner fireplace features a cast iron wood burner with brick surround and slate hearth, two sets of French doors provide access to garden, further windows to two elevations.

"The central staircase from the open plan dining room leads up to the mezzanine family room. Glass balustrading allows in light and views of the double height barn.

"The vaulted ceiling has Velux windows to two sides. The gable end features French doors to a Juliette balcony and a cast iron wood burner in inglenook style surround with flagstone hearth sits in the corner.

"From the main entrance, a separate hallway leads to all four ensuite double bedrooms. Light floods through the large windows and bifold doors open onto the formal garden.

"A gated paviour drive flanked by green lawns and a sweeping paddock with mature trees leads to an extensive parking area. An open barn style carport and detached garage provide covered parking.

"Behind the garage is a stable block, shed, hay storage and open stores, beyond which are the circa five acres of paddocks."

For more information, contact agents M2 Estate Agents on 01291 672827.