AS THE August bank holiday fast approaches, many of us will be trying to get away to soak up our very last of the summer holidays. With new destinations being added to the UK’s green list every day, we’ve rounded up some of the best deals for you to soak up the last of the sun this bank holiday.

Emma Coulthurst from Travel Supermarket said: “Holidays this summer are between a quarter to as much as half the price of 2019/pre-pandemic. These are unprecedented prices.

“Low prices are currently available for September and operators are looking to extend the season until the end of October to try and make up for lost ground at the beginning of the season.”

Below we have rounded up some of the best deals if you fancy a week away in the sun this August.

Rates are accurate as of August 18.

Madeira

Despite mainland Portugal being on the amber list for UK travel, the region of Madeira has got the green light!

Seven nights at the 4* Santa Cruz Village Hotel, Machico - Bed and breakfast.

Flying from Luton Airport Saturday, August 28, from £316pp.

Barbados

Now is the time to consider Barbados. As we come into its cheapest month, you may have short bursts of rain but you will be equally rewarded with hours of sunshine.

Prices start from £700pp and you can fly direct from Heathrow airport.

Seven nights at the 3* Beach Hotel, Dover – Room only.

Depart from Heathrow Monday 30 August from £733pp.

Croatia

In the mood for a historic getaway with a scenic coastline? Look no further than the beautiful Croatia which is also on the UK’s green list.

Seven nights in 3* Bacan Serviced Apartments, Cavtat – Self-catering.

Depart Sunday, August 29, from Gatwick from £390pp.

Croatia (PA)

Malta

Sun, sea, history and lots Game of Thrones filming sites – what else could you want! And for double vaccinated visitors, Malta is a quarantine free destination.

Seven nights in 4* Il Palazzin Hotel, St Paul’s Bay – Bed and breakfast.

Depart from Birmingham Sunday, August 29, from £346pp.

Tips for going abroad

Travelling during the pandemic has added more items to our checklist, so Emma Coulthurst from Travel Supermarket has given her top tips for travelling abroad at the moment.