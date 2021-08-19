ALDI has come to the rescue of chicken lover across the UK as KFC and Nando’s have both issued warnings to customers over a lack of chicken.

Nando’s has said it has been forced to close down certain stores after running out of food due to delivery delays.

The Peri-Peri chicken chain is a favourite among Brits with its range of spicy chicken offerings and tasty sides.

But the restaurant chain has said a number of locations have had to close due to a shortage of supplies.

Weeks of disruption to distribution across the UK has led to shortages on supermarket shelves, and now it seems Nando’s is the latest to be affected.

Meanwhile, another popular chicken chain in the UK, KFC, sent out a similar warning.

The fried chicken chain, famous for its secret blend of 11 herbs and spices, warned customers it was running out of food.

The chicken connoisseurs provided an update on social media.

Posting on Twitter, KFC said: "Just a heads up that across our country, there's been some disruption over the last few weeks - so things may be a little different when you next visit us.

"You might find some items aren't available or our packaging might look a little different to normal.

"We know it's not ideal, but we're working hard to keep things running smoothly."

Aldi rescue KFC and Nando’s lovers

Aldi has lip-smackingly good peri-peri chicken bowls and a finger lickingly good selection of fried chicken – up to four times cheaper than the Colonel’s favourite.

Popcorn chicken lovers can savour Aldi’s moreish Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken – just 85p (210g), that’s less than a quarter of the price of KFC’s version.

Aldi’s moreish Roosters Southern Fried Poppin’ Chicken. (Aldi)

If you prefer a boneless feast, Aldi’s succulent Roosters Southern Fried Chicken Steaks in Breadcrumbs (£1.25, pack of four) will get shoppers clucking, especially when they realise they can recreate a Fillet Burger Meal for less than £1 per person.

Just add Village Bakery Seeded Burger Buns (85p, pack of six), Four Seasons Fries (65p, 1kg) and Vive Cola (39p, 2l).

For those that like to keep things spicy, Roosters Gastro Flamin’ Hot Chicken Thigh Burgers (£2.99, two pack) are spicy, tender and oh so delicious – sure to ruffle shoppers’ feathers!

Roosters Gastro Flamin’ Hot Chicken Thigh Burgers. (Aldi)

For shoppers disappointed they can’t get a cheeky Nando’s, Aldi also has their chicken fixes covered with its fiery Peri-Peri Chicken Bowls. At just £2.69 for 380g, they are an incredible £13.21 (83 per cent) cheaper than the much-loved restaurant chain.

Using succulent British chargrilled chicken marinated in a delicious garlic and chilli glaze, the mouth-watering butterfly chicken lies on a bed of spicy rice for a tastebud tingling flavour to savour.

The blissful bowl is finished with a side of corn-on-the-cob, red cabbage and carrot slaw served with a spicy peri-peri sauce that lives up to the hype.

All products are available to buy now in Aldi stores, via Deliveroo or click and collect.

Aldi branches in Gwent:

Abergavenny: Monmouth Road

Blackwood: Blackwood Gate Retail Park

Caerphilly: Gallagher Retail Park

Cwmbran: Woodside Road

Ebbw Vale: The Walk

Newport: Barrack Hill, Shaftsbury Street

Newport: Spytty Road

Pengam: New Road, Tir-y-Berth

Risca: Interchange

KFC branches in Gwent:

Blackwood: North Court, High Street

Caerphilly: Cross Ways Retail Park, Caerphilly Road

Cwmbran: Cwmbran Shopping Centre

Ebbw Vale: Waun y Pont Road

Newport: East Retail Park, Maesglas

Newport: Friars Walk

Newport: Spytty Road

Pontypool: Lower Mill Field

Risca: A467 Risca bypass

Nando's branches in Gwent: