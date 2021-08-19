RYANAIR has come under fire for its “petty and an evil” policy of not allowing customers to board flights.

Kiwi.com has branded Ryanair “cruel” and accused the airline of putting “profit ahead of consumer choice.”

Ryanair issued an “urgent” fake boarding passes warning to customers on Wednesday.

The airline is warning customers that any Ryanair passenger with a boarding pass issued by Kiwi.com will be refused boarding as they have not complied with Ryanair’s safety and security protocols during check-in.

Ryanair’s director of marketing, Dara Brady, said: “We became aware of these fake boarding passes when a small number of passengers who booked their flights through Kiwi.com arrived at the boarding gate without official Ryanair boarding passes last week”

He added: “Any passenger presenting a Kiwi.com boarding pass will be refused boarding on Ryanair flights.

Kiwi.com respond to 'evil' Ryanair

Now Kiwi.com have hit back at the Irish airline.

A spokesperson for the online travel company said: There is no such ‘fake’ boarding pass.

“Kiwi.com complies with all the requirements to ensure safe travel for our customers and have done so for years.

“As well as providing customers with the Ryanair boarding pass we have also placed it on a Kiwi.com branded background - all the information is the same, just the colours are different.

“Threatening not to board customers is petty and an evil Ryanair practice to try and stifle customer choice.”

The spokesperson went on to suggest Ryanair was trying to stifle competition, accusing them of “despicable behaviour”.

They said: The real reason for this action is because Kiwi.com often sells Ryanair tickets cheaper than Ryanair and they don’t like it.

“Ryanair’s behaviour is nothing short of cruel by putting profit ahead of consumer choice.”

The concluded: “We will do everything in our power to support our customers through this despicable behaviour from Ryanair who are punishing travellers just because they don’t like competition.”

