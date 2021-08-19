THE community has come together to honour a Barry legend, who died recently.

Robert David Eves (AKA Robbie ‘The Legend’ Eves) was well-known in the Barry community; hundreds of people have paid tribute to him on social media saying how much he will be missed.

One comment said “possibly the most liked man in Barry” with hundreds of other people saying how much they will miss him when the news of his death was shared on Barry Legends on Facebook.

The community has raised more than £1,000 (through online and in person donations) towards a memorial bench, funeral costs - including flowers which will spell out “legend” – and a donation towards a charity of Mr Eves' parents’ choice.

The fundraiser – available here – was started by Louise Kenny, one of many people who knew and loved Mr Eves; she met him more than 10 years ago through mutual friends.

Ms Kenny, who is helping Mr Eves' parents who live in Penarth with arrangements, said: “He was THE legend of Barry. Everyone loved him, and he loved everyone – this is so very very sad.

“He turned 50 in May and wanted a party but didn’t get one, so I hope to make the wake a big party like he wanted.”

You can donate via https://bit.ly/3zbFWjP

Mr Eves' funeral will be held at Barry Cremation, Port Road, Barry at 11am on Friday August 27.

As he was a huge supporter of Manchester United guests are asked to wear red.

The wake – which will celebrate Mr Eves' life and his 50th party he didn’t get to plan – will be at Barry Town Football Club in the Sports Bar & Lounge area.