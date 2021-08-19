NEARLY 100 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Newport over the last 24 hours.
The latest figures from Public Health Wales show that 269 Covid cases have been reported within the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area.
Newport recorded the most new cases in Gwent, with 93, while there were 63 new cases in Caerphilly.
There were also 48 in Monmouthshire, 39 in Torfaen and 26 in Blaenau Gwent.
Across Wales, 1,480 new cases were reported today, and there were two new coronavirus related deaths - none of which were in Gwent.
The total death toll now stands at 5,647 in Wales.
The confirmed new cases today in Wales are:
- Cardiff - 147
- Pembrokeshire - 101
- Newport - 93
- Rhondda Cynon Taf - 93
- Swansea - 82
- Neath Port Talbot - 76
- Carmarthenshire - 74
- Flintshire - 74
- Gwynedd - 69
- Denbighshire - 64
- Caerphilly - 63
- Wrexham - 62
- Bridgend - 59
- Vale of Glamorgan - 50
- Powys - 47
- Torfaen - 39
- Ceredigion - 27
- Blaenau Gwent - 26
- Merthyr Tydfil - 20
- Anglesey - 19
Unknown location - 21
Resident outside Wales - 68
