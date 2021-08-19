ANEURIN Owen caught the Test 'bug' this summer and is determined to earn a return with Wales by shining with the Dragons.

The ball-playing centre enjoyed a breakthrough season at Rodney Parade in 2020/21, making 15 appearances after a debut against French giants Bordeaux-Begles in December.

His exploits caught the eye of Wayne Pivac and the 20-year-old from Newport was invited to train with the Wales squad to help prepare for Tests against Canada and Argentina.

Leigh Halfpenny's injury misfortune led to Owen getting formally called up and while he didn't feature against the Pumas, the Dragons man was given a small taste of Test rugby.

"It was a bit of a surprise to be in the Welsh squad to be honest, so I just tried to enjoy it," said the centre, who backed up Jonathan Davies, Willis Halaholo and Nick Tompkins.

"It was a bit of a step up but it was really enjoyable and I just learnt so much off the players and coaches there with it being a bit of a higher standard.

"To experience that and to experience what the players were like, what the coaches were like and to learn off them was unbelievable.

"I really wasn't expecting to be there so just to be there was a really good experience and I really enjoyed it.

"But it does give you the bug to sort of try and get there again, so that's where all my efforts will be going into and that's the aim going forward."

Owen made such an impression after his debut that he kept Tompkins out of the Dragons XV for the European Challenge Cup knockout clash with Northampton.

The centre has not only impressed on the field but with his hunger for learning, a trait that is driving him in pre-season.

"There is so much to get better at and so much to work on that you want to get straight back into it and just crack on really," said Owen.

"Hopefully I can get a starting spot and try and nail that down first. There is a lot of competition in the centre and there are some good players here, so I'm definitely not guaranteed a spot.

"I will need to work hard to even start and get in the squad, then if I am lucky enough to do that then hopefully I can put my best foot forward and put some decent performances in. Then hopefully we can start winning as a team."

Owen helped the Dragons finish the PRO14 strongly last season and is keen for a good start on the weekend of September 23.

"The United Rugby Championship looks good," he said. "It's a new challenge and there are some great teams in there with the South Africans coming in, the Irish are always strong and we have had some good games against the Scottish so it's really exciting.

"I think everyone is just looking forward for the games to start and to get involved into it.

"Last year we probably didn't get as many results as what we should have but hopefully we can kick on and put that right this season."

The Dragons start their preparations next month with a pair of games in the Midlands against English opposition.

They travel to Leicester on Saturday, September 4 and then take on Wasps in Coventry the following Sunday.