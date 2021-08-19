A NEW Aldi store in Caldicot opened its doors to customers this morning at 8am.
Occupying 1,405 sqm of retail space, the new supermarket will be run by store manager Oliver Walters, along with a team of 19 colleagues from the local community.
The store will offer large chillers and freezers dedicated to fresh meat products, a ‘Food to Go’ section at the front of the store, a fixture along the back wall showcasing beer, wine and spirits and an exclusive section of health and beauty products.
Caldicot customers can also take a walk down the ‘Aisle of Aldi’, where they will find legendary Specialbuys, which are available every Thursday and Sunday.
READ MORE:
- Latest coronavirus stats for Newport, Caerphilly and Wales
- Missing Barry teen Holly Rees spotted in Newport supermarket
- Allen Bowden from Blackwood wanted by police
During opening week, the store will be running a pet event, including plush pet beds, pet outdoor teepees and platform cat scratchers.
Store manager Oliver Walters said: “It’s been a wonderful morning here at the opening of Aldi Caldicot. It was lovely to welcome our new customers into store and I look forward to meeting more of the community in the coming weeks.
The new store is located on Newport Road in the town, and will be open: Monday - Saturday: 8am – 10pm and Sunday: 10am – 4pm.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.