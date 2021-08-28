SOLDIERS and veterans will recreate epic field gun challenge in a bid to raise funds for charity.
On Thursday, September 2, at 6am, a team will leave the War Memorial in St. Davids, Pembrokeshire on the start of a 119-mile run to arrive in Brynmawr, Gwent, at 12pm on Saturday, September 4, at the town's War Memorial.
The run, in aid of the Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal and the Hospice of the Valleys, commemorates the march by Royal Navy gunners, to raise the siege of Ladysmith in South Africa during the Boar War.
Guns were removed from naval ships and transported across country by ox teams and men and brought into action. The famous Naval Field Gun competitions held at the Royal Tournament and other events commemorated the exploit.
However, due to traffic regulations, the marchers will have to leave the guns and limbers behind and march with 50lb packs.
All the marchers are either serving soldiers or veterans who have served in many theatres of conflict, from the Falklands to the present day.
The march's purpose is to raise funds for both charities and the route will pass through various town and villages where the residents will be able to respond to the effort of the marchers.
