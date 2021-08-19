FANS of Manchester United and Scotland legend Denis Law have rushed to support the former striker after he revealed he has been diagnosed with dementia.

“I am at the point where I feel I want to be open about my condition,” Mr Law said in a statement.

“I have been diagnosed with ‘mixed dementia’, which is more than one type of dementia, in my case this being Alzheimer’s and Vascular dementia.

“This has been an extremely difficult year for everyone and the long periods of isolation have certainly not helped.

“It is an incredibly challenging and problematic disease and I have witnessed many friends go through this.

“You hope that it won’t happen to you, even make jokes about it whilst ignoring the early signs because you don’t want it to be true.”

He added: He added: “I know the road ahead will be hard, demanding, painful and ever changing and so ask for understanding and patience as this will not be an easy journey especially for the people who love you the most.”

The 81-year-old hung up his boots long ago but remains immortalised in the United Trinity statue outside of Old Trafford alongside the late George Best and Sir Bobby Charlton, who it was confirmed in November has also been diagnosed with dementia.

Fans rush to support Denis Law

Manchester United offered their support on social media.

They said: “Everybody is with you in this battle, Denis. We are in admiration of your openness, your bravery and your humility to be open about your dementia diagnosis.”

Fans rushed to support the legend following his diagnosis.

One fan said “Such sad news about Denis Law's health. Be careful the next time you loosely throw out the word legend as there are very few players worthy of the title - The King is one of them.”

Another added: “Sending my love to Denis and his family at this very sad and challenging time. A true legend and a fine gentleman.”

“Very sad news about Denis Law Keep fighting king, we’ll be with you all of the way,” added a third.