MANCHESTER United footballer Aaron Wan Bissaka has been charged with driving a Lamborghini while disqualified from driving.

The 23-year-old has a date at Stockport Magistrates’ Court listed for today.

The Premier League star is accused of driving a Lamborghini Uris on the A34, Stockport in June while being while disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.

He will also face a charge of driving without insurance.

Wan-Bissaka, of Fletsand Road, Wilmslow, joined Premier League giants United in 2019, having joined from Crystal Palace for an initial fee of £45 million.

The maximum penalty for driving while disqualified is six months in prison, but can also be subject to a community order.

Wan-Bissaka has not yet entered a plea at the time of publication.

As well as a high profile club career, the right-back has also appeared for England under-21s before being called up to the senior squad ahead of Euro 2020 qualifiers, but withdrew through injury.

