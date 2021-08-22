A CAERPHILLY borough charity has made use of a community award to ensure that their cycle scheme is secure.

RCV UK – a charity originally set up to help the Risca community during the Covid-19 pandemic – were awarded a Secure Communities Scheme award and with this, they were able to install a Burg-Wächter safe and given a security kit of locking products to help protect their cycle scheme’s bikes.

They applied to the scheme for help with securing their premises and their bikes.

Tara Holloway – one of the organisers of the charity – said: “We’d like to thank the whole team at Burg-Wächter for its guidance, support and incredible security products. We needed better security at our charity HQ but we also needed help as to what would be the best products to meet our needs.

“The team gave us so much support for which we are truly grateful. It was a lovely surprise when the safe and locks arrived. We couldn’t quite believe it. The Secure Communities Scheme has helped to make a real difference to us.”

Mark Pearson from Burg-Wächter, said: “Burg-Wächter is known for its comprehensive choice of locking products as well as an extensive range of safes and post-boxes. We saw a rise in demand for such products during the Covid-19 lockdowns.

“We knew that communities would struggle to meet the unexpected cost of providing extra security during the restrictions, so we adapted our existing Secure Communities Scheme to reflect this need.

“Since the first lockdown commenced last year, we have provided over 85 security kits worth an average of £150 each to communities across the UK, with many more applications currently being processed.

“We hope the scheme’s support for RCV UK will allow the volunteers to focus on helping the community without concerns for the security of their new premises.”

RVC UK provide a neighbourhood support network including doorstep deliveries, foodbank, free packed lunch and uniforms for the four local schools.

They also offer a bike hub to provide access to bikes for commuting to school or work or for exercise and wellbeing.