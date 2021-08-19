NANDO'S has issued an update on its branches which have been forced to close this week, as a result of food shortages.

Earlier this week, the Argus reported that a number of restaurants nationwide were forced to close, following supply chain issues.

This included a branch in South Wales – located in Cardiff’s St David’s Shopping Centre.

Along with this closure, many more eateries in the popular peri-peri chicken chain, including both Newport restaurants, have been offering dine-in and collection only, suspending delivery service.

But today, it has been confirmed that the closed Cardiff food outlet is once again reopen – though it is not known if Nando’s food supply chain issues have been fully resolved.

At this time, the St David’s branch is once again open for dine-in and collection.

However, as is still the case in Newport, delivery is not currently on offer.

News of the supply woes was first announced by a company spokesman on social media, who Tweeted: “The UK supply chain is having a bit of a ‘mare right now.

“This is having a knock-on effect with some of our restaurants across England, Scotland and Wales.

“Not ideal, we know. We are doing everything we can to get the PERi-PERi back where it belongs – on your plates.”

Yesterday, a spokesman said: "The UK food industry has been experiencing disruption across its supply chain in recent weeks due to staff shortages and Covid isolations, and a number of our restaurants have been impacted."

"However, since Monday, a team of our brilliant Nandocas have been supporting our key suppliers onsite - working in partnership to help get things moving again, and this has already had a positive impact on affected restaurants."

Initially, 15 restaurants were announced as having closed, though as many as 50 are believed to have been impacted by shortages.

The chain has said that it is hoping to have all chains open and operational from Saturday.