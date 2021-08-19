WALES have added former Sheffield United assistant manager Alan Knill to their coaching team for the rest of the World Cup qualifying campaign.

The ex-Wales defender has joined Robert Page's staff in the bid to qualify for the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

The 56-year-old fills a vacancy after assistant coach Albert Stuivenberg left in July after the Euros.

Knill, who worked with David Brooks, Ethan Ampadu and Rhys Norrignton-Davies with the Blades, said: "I am very excited to be joining Rob, the staff and the rest of the squad.

"I played for Cymru and I recently lost my Dad who was a passionately proud Welshman, he would have been thrilled.

"I was delighted when I took the call from Rob, I have worked with several of the players and I'm excited to meet the whole squad.

"My role is to support Rob, to help on the training ground and to analyse the opposition. If I can help continue to build the success of our national team, I will be very happy."

Wales face Finland in Helsinki next month before resuming their qualification campaign with a game against Belarus on neutral territory in Russia and Estonia in Cardiff.

They started with a loss to Belgium before edging out the Czech Republic thanks to Dan James' late strike.

"I am delighted that Alan is joining us for the remainder of the World Cup qualifying campaign," said Page.

"I have known Alan for a long time. He brings a wealth of experience to the coaching team, and I am delighted that he is on board as we look to qualify for our first World Cup since 1958."