THE flash of fluorescent yellow jerseys worn by Acorn Dalmatian Bike Riders added colour to the countryside of Gwent last weekend.
The Dally, as it is known, set off in light rain but as riders got in their stride the sun broke through picking out the yellow jerseys worn by the cyclists.
Staged for the tenth year, The Dally supports Newport-based St David's Hospice Care.
Riders in the longest, 58 mile route set off first from Caerleon before being followed by those completing the 37, 24 and 10 mile routes.
Organiser and keen cyclist Dave Rees, who established the event in 2012 with a group of friends, said: "We're delighted to be able to put The Dally on once more after the past 18 months and the restrictions due to the pandemic. The cyclists looked marvellous in their bright yellow ever jerseys."
The Dally has raised some £250,000 for St David's Hospice Care over the years.
Click through a gallery of pictures from the colourful event above.
MORE NEWS:
- Latest coronavirus stats for Newport, Caerphilly and Wales
- Afghanistan: Refugees coming to Newport and Gwent
- Where are they now? Newport County's summer leavers
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.