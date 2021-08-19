GWENT Police are appealing for information to locate an Ebbw Vale man after a number of thefts in Tredegar.

Gary Matthews, aged 34, is wanted by police in connection with an investigation into a number of thefts from vehicles in the Tredegar area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call 101, quoting reference 2100285836, or to send Gwent Police a direct message via Facebook or Twitter.

Alternatively, you can report information anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.