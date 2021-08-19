TO MARK World Photo Day, an annual celebration which takes place on August 19, a photography competition has been lauched to showcase all things which make Newport a great place to live.

Developer Lovell is encouraging entrants to be as creative as possible with their submissions, which can include photography of your favourite walks, sunsets, activities, wildlife areas, hobbies, pets, architecture or artwork around Newport.

We have some amazing photographers in Gwent – as the pictures on the South Wales Argus Camera Club show. Are you a photographer keen to show off your skills? Click here to tell us a bit about yourself and show off some of your best snaps, and we’ll share them with our readers.

All entries must be submitted by Sunday, September 19, and must include the entrant’s full name, age and a description of the photos submitted within the email. Once an entry has been submitted, a consent form will be provided for the participant to sign to enter the competition.

After the submission deadline, Lovell will shortlist entries from three age categories – under 13s, teenagers and adults – and voting polls will go live on Lovell’s Facebook page for the public to select a winner from each of the three age categories.

READ MORE:

One winner from each age category will receive vouchers towards photography equipment worth £100, and will have their entries displayed on hoarding at Royal Victoria Court – a development of new homes coming soon to Cardiff Road, Newport.

An overall winner will also be selected by Lovell who will win £500.

Regional sales director at Lovell, Julie Bowen, said: "We’re very excited to have launched our hoarding photography competition, and we are looking forward to seeing examples showcasing why it is such an excellent place to live.

"As a proud housebuilder delivering new homes in Newport, we believe that the historical city of Newport deserves to be celebrated, and we are looking forward to receiving entries of local people’s favourite spots, hobbies and more."

Newport enthusiasts and photographers of all ages and abilities can participate by submitting photos they have taken of Newport to lovell@unsworthsugden.co.uk.