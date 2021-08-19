Schools in England have been told to consider teaching classes outdoors, if more than a certain number of pupils test positive for Covid-19.

The controversial proposal was published in Department for Education documents, but was slammed by leading union figures.

Documents show that these measures are being recommended for consideration, should certain thresholds be met.

One is when five children, pupils, students or staff, who are likely to have mixed closely, test positive for Covid-19 within a 10-day period.

The other is when 10 per cent of children, pupils, students or staff who are likely to have mixed closely test positive within 10 days.

Do you work at one of Gwent’s many fantastic schools and want to show off the brilliant work you do each and every day? Click here to submit some information and pictures and we’ll share them with our readers.

In Wales, Education is devolved, and as a result, the government this side of the border is responsible for setting out education and health measures.

Earlier today, the Argus asked the Welsh Government if similar measures were being considered.

In response, a spokesman said that full information will be published and available in the COVID-19 Infection Control Decision Frameworks.

No release date has been given for this, though it has been confirmed that it will be available before the start of the new academic year, in September.

In the meantime, the most recent guidance came courtesy of a written statement from Jeremy Miles MS, minister for education and Welsh language.

Read more local news here

Published last month, Mr Miles said: “As we continue to monitor COVID case rates across Wales, and how they relate to hospital admissions, the success of our vaccine programme gives us cause to be optimistic about the future. As restrictions are eased across wider society, so too should educational settings see a similar pattern.

“Many of the young people I have spoken to have said that they don’t believe the current system is proportionate. They just want to be treated the same as everyone else – and that sounds fair to me.

“Three main changes are being proposed to bring some normality back to education ahead of the new autumn term. They are:

“Face coverings will no longer be routinely recommended in classrooms

“Contact groups will no longer be required for school pupils or full-time learners in colleges. We will use our TTP system in order to identify close contacts of learners who have tested positive.

“Normal session times will resume.”