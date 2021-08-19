NEWPORT County AFC’s next generation have earned the trust of manager Michael Flynn with their impressive start to the season, believes their academy boss.

The Exiles are just three games into the 2021/22 campaign but youth has already been given a chance.

Defender Joe Woodiwiss and midfielder Aneurin Livermore impressed as starters in the Carabao Cup upset against Ipswich Town and earned spots on the bench for the League Two clash at Mansfield.

Goalkeeper Evan Ovendale, midfielders Sonny Lewis and Jack Karadogan plus striker Ryan Hillier also featured on the bench at Portman Road.

Attacking midfielder Lewys Twamley would have been in the mix were it not for injury while forward Lewis Collins is now a regular first teamer after a strong run-in last season.

Flynn has never been shy in giving youngsters a crack – to the extent where the number of debutants will be low this season due to past chances – and that gives an incentive to the teenagers.

“Since I have been academy manager the gaffer has been great with the young lads. He has given them the opportunity to make their professional debuts,” said Damien Broad.

“He has put them into games and as an academy that’s exactly what you want – the lads get a chance to see how they fare at that level.

“A number of them have done well and held their own and that’s so pleasing to see. The gaffer knows that he can trust these lads and that is important.

“It’s great for the young lads just to be there and gain those experiences because that means if the manager does need to rest or rotate his squad then they are ready to step in when needed.”

PROSPECT: Aneurin Livermore warming up at Ipswich

The Exiles prospects are rubbing shoulders with the seniors in training and Livermore, who was excellent in the EFL Trophy clash at Plymouth last season, has grasped his chance in midfield.

“Aneurin was given a third-year scholarship to give him that opportunity to push on and develop further,” said Broad.

“He is grasping it with both hands but needs to keep his head down and work hard. If he does that then the manager has shown the trust in him to be on the bench.

“If it wasn’t for one thing or another then he could have got on at Mansfield, he had been told to warm up a few times. In the end they brought on more attacking players but it’s good to see them on the bench.”

More chances will come in the EFL Trophy, which pits County against Plymouth, Arsenal Under-21s and Swindon, while development fixtures will provide opportunities to push for first-team action.

“It will bridge the gap between the academy and senior pros,” said Broad. “There will be a good blend of youth and experience, playing with some first team players that need minutes.

“Games will be against local under-23 sides, development teams and senior non-league sides and that will put them in good stead for when the gaffer needs them.”

But while Broad is keen to dangle the carrot of first team football in front of promising prospects, he knows that County need to play the long game.

REGULAR: Lewis Collins is now established in the County squad

“Sometimes supporters need to realise that young lads need a few more years and there has to be a patient approach,” said the coach, who previously worked with Manchester City, Arsenal, Cardiff City and Bristol City.

“Look at Lewis Collins, we are reaping the rewards now of the gaffer having him in and around the squad for two seasons.

“Lewis has seen the standards and expectations of senior players, he has got more comfortable in that environment and is now at a level to be a big part of the first team squad.

“It does take time and we have to be patient, and this development team gives us the opportunity to be that.”

Those that have made the step up to the senior side have been comfortable on the ball while Broad knows that flexibility is essential in a Flynn squad.

“It’s very important to develop all the attributes of a young player’s game,” he said. “It’s paramount that they have the fundamentals and are technically proficient while they understand the game tactically in a variety of formations.

“We have to give them different experiences with the academy so that they are ready for whatever is thrown at them in the first team.

“We have seen the manager change formation, so it would be wrong of us to play a 3-5-2 every week just because it’s the preferred option.

“If the manager does decide to change it up then the young players are used to it and can do the job.”