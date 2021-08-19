MADE In Chelsea star Oliver Proudlock has taken to Instagram to apologise for an insensitive social media post regarding the Holocaust.

Mr Proudlock, 32, has apologised and said he is “mortified by his actions” after appearing to refer to the Holocaust in a selfie he shared on Instagram.

The reality TV personality faced a backlash after he posted a photo from his holiday in Greece, captioned “Boy in the stripe pyjamas”.

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas

The book The Boy In The Striped Pyjamas is set in a Nazi concentration camp during the Second World War, with the title referring to the clothes the prisoners had to wear.

The 2006 novel by John Boynes was adapted into a film in 2008, which starred Asa Butterfield, Rupert Friend and David Thewlis.

It tells the story of Bruno (Butterfield), the eight-year-old son of the commandant at a concentration camp, who strikes up a friendship with a Jewish boy he meets across the fence.

The holocaust was the genocide of European Jews during World War II between 1941 and 1945.

Around six million Jews were systematically murdered in concentration camps across Nazi-occupied Europe.

Oliver Proudlock issues apology

(Oliver Proudlock/Instagram/PA)

Following the backlash Mr Proudlock has since apologised, writing on his Instagram story: “I have a massive apology to make regarding a caption in one of my stories yesterday.

“I have hurt a lot of people with my badly chosen words and I am so, so sorry. It was incredibly ignorant.

“I always want to set a good example on social media – to spread love, equality and positivity and yesterday I really let myself, and all of you down.

“I am so truly sorry and mortified by my actions.”

