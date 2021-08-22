A CAERLEON woman has written four children’s books in one year – with two of them already published.

Cher Sherwood had Stevie Gonzales the Fastest Sloth in the West published in May and it has received positive responses from children, parents and teachers alike.

All profits from the book have gone to Oscar’s Journey to Independence to help a young boy with cerebral palsy.

Local schools, nurseries and libraries have also received around 100 copies of the book for free. You can purchase the book here.

The story is about accepting yourself and others and provides bitesize facts about sloths. It was originally written to read to Ms Sherwood’s grandson.

Her second book – which has gone to the publishers and is due to be released this month is called Leon Crow and Friends Visit Caerleon. The story – suitable for children aged up to eight – explains about communities coming together to restore happiness following the pandemic.

Her third book is set to be released in November and the fourth is being edited.

Ms Sherwood began writing during the Covid-19 lockdowns due to boredom – for the first time since the age of nine. She began with poems and the first she wrote was published in The National Book of Hope for NHS Charities – she also had a second poem picked for the book.

Twenty-five more of her poems have been published in local papers, The Grange Hospital and on websites.

Ms Sherwood also runs the Caerleon Scarecrow Trail which provides fun for the whole family.