A CAERPHILLY man is wanted by police after he breached a court order.
Richard Coyle, 55, breached a court order handed to him at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court in June.
Gwent Police has now issued a warrant for his arrest, and is appealing for information about his whereabouts.
Anyone with any information about Coyle’s location can call 101, quoting 2100276101, or can send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
