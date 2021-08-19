A CAERPHILLY man is wanted by police after he breached a court order.

Richard Coyle, 55, breached a court order handed to him at Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court in June.

Gwent Police has now issued a warrant for his arrest, and is appealing for information about his whereabouts.

Anyone with any information about Coyle’s location can call 101, quoting 2100276101, or can send a direct message to Gwent Police on Facebook or Twitter. 

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.