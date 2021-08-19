THERE are no plans for a direct public transport link between Caerphilly County Borough and the Grange University Hospital, it has been confirmed.

The new hospital run by the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board opened near Cwmbran last year. But Caerphilly residents travelling by bus to the site currently have to go via Newport.

And the health board has confirmed it has no plans to set up a direct link.

The health board has previously said most patients are taken to the Grange in an ambulance because the hospital treats seriously ill patients and those with significant injuries.

Hefin David, Senedd Member for Caerphilly, said it is “very important” that all hospitals can be accessed via public transport.

“The Grange is used for critical care cases, which means many people attending will be seriously ill or in an emergency situation, so will likely be taken by ambulance," he said.

“Nevertheless, it is very important that all hospitals can be accessed by public transport. However, this is a wider issue and is not only the responsibility of the health board.

“The health board is currently conducting research into community transport to identify where the support is needed. They should continue to work alongside public transport services and local authorities to secure a service for residents in Caerphilly.

“I will also continue to work with Transport for Wales and the health board to establish how this can be achieved.”

The Welsh Government and Transport for Wales declined to comment on whether they were considering establishing a direct link.

Independent councillor Kevin Etheridge, who represents the Blackwood ward, said: “I am most concerned to read there is no offer of additional routes for Caerphilly County Borough residents to the new Grange Hospital.

“There are no services from Blackwood unless it involves changes and hours of travel.”

Gwent Association of Voluntary Organisations (GAVO), which is funded by the health board, is currently undertaking a ‘Transport for Health’ public survey to find out how to best serve residents in the borough.

The online survey will allow residents to have their say on community transport to health appointments and hospitals.

The project was set up to support community transport across the Aneurin Bevan University Health Board area, which includes Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, and the southern part of Powys.

The Transport for Health survey can be found here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfMBAeqadtcXf2ex4-dsdYMVAPKdzAh-pYv05_vKpDi6ZmckQ/viewform