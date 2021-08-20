A NEWPORT actor, best known for his appearances in the Doctor Who universe of shows, is set to appear at a South Wales convention later this year, it has been confirmed.

Gareth David-Lloyd, who played Ianto Jones in Torchwood and Doctor Who, has been announced as one of the star guests at Cardiff’s Anime and Gaming Con.

The event is set to take place next month (September 18-19), at the Cardiff University Students’ Union.

Confirming news of his appearance, the star took to social media, where he revealed excitement at being able to meet fans in person once again, after the pandemic largely shuttered conventions over the last year.

Posting on Twitter, Mr David-Lloyd said: “I’ll be here 18th September.

“I look forward to chatting with folks who are actually physically (safely) present.”

I’ll be here 18th September. I look forward to chatting with folks who are actually physically (safely) present! https://t.co/kOjqOUvqBL — Gareth David-Lloyd (@Pancheers) August 19, 2021

Everyone loves their furry (and sometimes not so furry) friends – and we want to meet yours. Whether you’ve got dogs, cats, rodents, birds, lizards or something even more exotic, tell us – and our readers – all about your faithful friends. Click here to submit information and pictures.

Though he is best known for his roles in the smash hit sci-fi show Torchwood, which has since attained cult status, Mr David-Lloyd has also appeared in shows such as Casualty, and Waterloo Road.

Other actors set to appear as guests at the convention include Cheryl Rowlands and Matt Rohman – who have both also featured on a number of occasions in episodes of Doctor Who.

The event is also set to feature artists, and cosplayers as guest attendees.

According to the website, performers, YouTubers, and panellists are still to be announced.

Normally an annual event, it is thought that this will be the first event of its kind in the capital following the easing of restrictions earlier this month.

That being said, temperature checks will be carried out on attendees on entry, and anyone attending is advised to take a lateral flow test in advance, along with supplying their information for contract tracing purposes.

Read more local news

Tickets for the event are currently available online, and start at £11 for a Sunday ticket, and rise to £14 for a Saturday ticket, or both days for £22.

Further ticket upgrades are also available.

More information can be found here.