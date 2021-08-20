AN ALCOHOL licence application for a garage in Rhymney has been approved, but with conditions.
Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Licensing and Gambling sub-committee approved the licensing application, with the condition that alcohol sales would be restricted to between 7.30am and 11pm.
Originally, Rhymney Garage owner Nakendram Piratheepan, applied for a 24-hour alcohol licence, which he then reduced to between 5am and 2am. But Gwent Police wanted the licence to be stricter to follow the “status quo” of other establishments in the area.
The force was concerned that the 21-hour alcohol licence would cause an increase in anti-social behaviour in the Rhymney area.
Inspector Lysha Thompson, of Gwent Police, said 28 per cent of police calls from Rhymney between April 1 and June 30 this year related to anti-social behaviour.
She added: “Until we can get on top of these issues, it would be unfair to place additional pressures on our officers.”
To combat the issue of anti-social behaviour, Mr Piratheepan had volunteered for conditions to be placed on the licensing agreement, but Gwent Police did not see these as enough to deter troublemakers.
