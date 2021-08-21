THE Brecon Beacons Dark Sky Reserve is launching its first ever festival next month.

The Dark Sky Festival is primarily virtual and will feature inspiring online events covering topics ranging from bats to cosmology to the myths and legends of the night sky. It is taking place from September 24-26.

Lord Martin Rees, Astronomer Royal and co-chair of the All-Party Parliamentary group for Dark Skies will be launching the festival, together with a warm welcome from the national park’s new chief executive, Catherine Mealing-Jones.

The Brecon Beacons National Park is only one of 18 places in the world with dark sky reserve status. The area enjoys light pollution free dark skies which allow viewing of the milky way on clear nights, among many other celestial treats.

Festival organiser Carol Williams said: “We’re really excited about bringing these events to the public.

“It will be a real feast for the mind but delivered in an accessible way so the whole family will find something to enjoy. We’ll be exploring topics like, why are we made of stardust, what does planet earth look like from a far-away galaxy and how you can observe the planets.

“We hope you will join us and discover the beauty of our night sky from the comfort of your home with your family and friends.”

The festival is suitable for anyone with an interest in the night sky, particularly younger audiences over the age of 10.

Visit breconbeacons.org/stargazing for more information and to book. All events are £2 per household.