FORMER TOWIE star Lydia Bright has revealed that her recent stunning break in a "treehouse of dreams" was in mid Wales.

She kept her 1.2 million Instagram followers updated with her "magical stay" at the Squirrels Nest near Llandrindod Wells and Knighton.

Ms Bright, who shot to fame on the hugely popular ITV reality television show The Only Way is Essex, is seen enjoying the glamping retreat's hot tub and incredible views of the Powys countryside in recent videos shared on social media.

"We had such a beautiful trip and loved the Welsh people (so friendly)," the 30-year-old said about the gifted stay with her little girl Loretta Rose and best friend Lyndsey.

Inside the cosy Prince Llywelyn treehouse at the Squirrels Nest.

Watch Lydia Bright's tour of her recent stay in mid Wales:

Ms Bright said: "Two best friends, two kids, two suitcase, one pram and five trains later we arrived at the treehouse of dreams @squirrelsnest_

"It was so worth the journey, luckily Loretta loves a train.

"Over the past eighteen months, I have fallen in love with exploring the UK. Thank you @_the_wanderlist for organising such a memorable trip."

Squirrels Nest glamping treehouse near Llanbister.

The stunning silver freestanding bath at the Prince Llywelyn treehouse. Picture by Squirrels Nest.

Ms Bright said she was "obsessed" with the interior of the 'Prince Llywelyn' treehouse at the 130-acre working farm hidden in the rolling hills of Radnorshire. Prince Llywelyn Treehouse is the third – and biggest – treehouse at Squirrels Nest and was entirely hand built by owners John and Laura Lewis.

It can sleep five people, with the option to accommodate two more guests on the ‘only the brave’ suspended hammock overlooking the downstairs area.

Owner Laura says: “We knew we needed this treehouse to be different, so we decided to fit a floor suspended hammock aside the glazed gable.

“It’s an epic feature and definitely a selling point - and the ‘only the brave’ hammock is the perfect Instagrammable shot for guests.”

It is not the first time that a TOWIE star has stayed in mid Wales. Pete Wicks spent time hanging out with goats and alpacas during his staycation at Huacaya’s Cush, a luxury glamping pod located just outside Kinnerton, near Presteigne in July.