AN ARTIST, Tim Jenkins, has donated a signed painting of a well-known print for display at Prince Philip Hospital, Llanelli.

The painting was inspired by pilot John Romain who branded his blue Spitfire PL983 with 'THANK U NHS’ on the underside.

The iconic Second World War plane has been flown over hospitals and communities as part of a fundraising effort in support of NHS Charities Together.

Members of the public have also had the opportunity to nominate anyone who has carried out an act of kindness during the coronavirus pandemic and in return for a donation have their names hand-written onto the aircraft’s fuselage.

Mr Jenkins, from Felinfoel, near Llanelli, is an award-winning full member of the world-renowned Guild of Aviation Artists.

He said: “I was aware that geography and the COVID-19 restrictions precluded such a flight over Prince Philip Hospital and so painted the aircraft with its message. It was duly printed and sent off to John Romain who kindly agreed to sign them.

“He also indicated that a flight over PPH might be possible but a resurgence of COVID-19 put an end to that. Even so, the sentiment is contained within the painting and whilst we didn’t get our own actual display over PPH we do have a permanent image of how it would have appeared to the staff ,who truly deserved this salute, from the grounds outside Prince Phillip Hospital.

“The print is a permanent gift of thanks from myself to Prince Phillip Hospital and to all its staff who have given so much.”

Brett Denning, General Manager of Prince Philip Hospital, said: “Huge thanks to Tim for this wonderful piece of art and we fully appreciate his support for the hospital and our staff during what has been an incredibly challenging time. We plan to place the painting in the main corridor of the hospital for all to enjoy.”