WORK could begin on replacing a play area at a Llantarnam park as early as September.

Torfaen County Borough Council has agreed funding to replace the “poor” play equipment at Oakfield Flower Gardens.

A 2020 assessment of open space throughout the county borough put Oakfield Flower Gardens as an area of top priority for refurbishment once funds became available.

A report on the proposal says: “The current play area is unfenced with poor and uneven surfacing, no seating and minimal equipment, some of which is in a poor state of repair.”

Nearly £24,000 in funding had already been secured from money set aside from the development at Somerton House, off site payments from Llantarnam Primary School development site and land at Llantarnam Road.

Cwmbran Community Council has contributed an additional £10,000 to the scheme and Welsh Government funded £16,000.

The report says: “Due to the need for £16,000 Welsh Government grant to be spent within the 2020/21 financial year, the equipment together with fencing, gates and signage was purchased at a cost of £26,631.10.

“This is currently being stored at Ty Blaen depot.

“Pre- purchasing the equipment reduces any delays in commencing works on site due to the extensive lead in times on delivery of equipment from date of order.”

The total funding comes to nearly £50,0000.

However, the chosen contractor has quoted just over £41,000. With the equipment costs totalling more than £26,600 – there is a shortfall of £18,105.

But the council has now agreed to use funding from the Brookfield School site – which has been set aside for recreational facilities – for the playground equipment replacement.

The Brookfield School funding is allocated for recreational facilities and public space within the wards of Llantarnam, Croesyceiliog South, St Dials, Two Locks, Llanyrafon North and Pontnewydd.

The council did consult with the local ward members before the chief officer for neighbourhoods, planning and public protection – Rachel Jowitt – signed off on the plans.

The council will now arrange a pre-contract meeting with the contractor.

Work is expected to start at Oakfield Flower Gardens in early September.