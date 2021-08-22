NEWPORT'S roads have recently seen the addition of the new fflecsi buses, but for many locals, it serves as a reminder of a bus service from days gone by.

The new minibuses, which are something of a taxi-bus hybrid, were expanded out across the city earlier this summer, following a successful pilot scheme in the Rogerstone and St Julian’s areas of the city.

But, in the 1980s and 90s, minibuses were a much more common sight on the city’s roads.

From 1986 to 1992, National Welsh operated a fleet of minibus services, under the Bustler name.

Despite being small in size, these buses were painted bright yellow, also featuring blue, red and white stripes.

Decked out in colours like those, these buses were hard to miss.

Present across Newport, and the wider Aberdare, Barry, Bridgend, Cwmbran, Ebbw Vale, Penarth, Pontypridd, Porth, and Tredegar areas, these buses were a frequent sight across the entire region, connecting communities.

If it all sounds a little too good to be true though, there was one substantial drawback – the buses were said to be extremely uncomfortable to travel in.

The vehicles were converted Ford Transits, Iveco Dailys, and Freight Rover Sherpas, and, given that they weren’t originally designed with comfort in mind, it is perhaps unsurprising that Bustlers were nicknamed bread vans with seats.

But, despite this, Argus readers clearly have fond memories of these buses for the most part, and you can check out a selection of these comments below.

Argus readers react to Bustler buses

The following comments were taken from the South Wales Argus Facebook page. You can join in the conversation here.

Claire Cooper said: “They were every ten minutes. Brilliant for non-car drivers and school kids.”

Lindsey Jenkins said: “I remember them being called Newport Nippers, not Bustlers.”

Andrea Rose-Kendall said: “We didn’t have a bus service up Cotswald Way until these came out. They were Brilliant would stop anywhere you asked them too, fabulous when you had bags of shopping.”

Chris Williams said: “Yes you could flag them down where ever you was standing.”

Christine Julia Thomas said: “Yes brilliant buses. At least we had a regular service and the last bus was really late.”

Gerwyn Jones said: “Yes I do...brill service it was.”

Nathan Maloney said: “Got on these bad boys to and from school.”

Brian Hawkes said: “Yes, I drove one of these, they were just a glorified Bread Van, not very comfortable at all for the passengers.”

Vicki Bevan said: “Yes! When we actually had a regular service.”

Dean Morgan said: “Bustler would still work today and they can get more drivers I would of loved to drive a bustler in the day.”

Paul Green said: “Funny how things go full circle and Newport has just brought back the little Flexi mini buses.”

Clare Baker said: “Great service, went everywhere on a Bustler.”

Helen Clark said: “The bus drivers who drove those buses were lovely they would drop you off wherever you wanted.”

