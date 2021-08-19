PLANS have been lodged to create a new "Olympic class" skate park in Carmarthenshire.

The application, submitted by Llannon Community Council, proposes to site the concrete skatepark and parkour area on land at Mynydd Mawr Woodland Park in the village.

Skateboarding made its debut at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.

A design and access statement submitted alongside the plans said consultation found that the young people in the area have no dedicated facility of a suitable nature to allow them to use their skateboards, wheelchairs, scooters, skates or BMX bikes safely and appropriately.

The facility, it said, is intended for everyday local use through to a training facility for Olympic hopefuls.

Explaining the proposal, the design and access statement said the skate park will be a "picturesque design and construction" and will include a safe environment for users, improve the quality and usability of the area, provide an opportunity for progression within the varied activities while being an area that offers interest for passive users, as well as being appealing to view for spectators and passers-by.

However, some residents of Tumble are gearing-up to oppose the plans earmarked for land at the woodland park, which is currently an open grass area with a timber bike park and youth shelter.

Residents have outlined a number of key reasons for their opposition including noise and general disturbance to nearby residents and environmental impact on wildlife.

One objection said: "Mynydd Mawr Woodland Park is enjoyed by hundreds of local residents...It is a safe environment, a tranquil place for people to relax and exercise and enjoy the flora and fauna.

"More should be done to protect the natural environment not to destroy it."

Another said: "I feel this is not a suitable place for this type of activity. It will ruin the peace, adversely affect wildlife and interfere with current users with horses. It would be better sited somewhere like Crosshands industrial estate."

The plans will go before the council’s planning committee in the coming months.