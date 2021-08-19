MUSIC fans have started to arrive in Crickhowell ahead of this weekend's Green Man Festival.
Having been forced to postpone last year due to the pandemic, this year’s event was in huge demand, with tickets snapped up within 18 minutes of them going on sale as live music returned to Wales.
Headlining the main stage at the festival, which is held at Glan Usk Park, are Caribou, Mogwai and Fontaines DC. Some of the Welsh acts on the bill include Super Furry Animals frontman Gruff Rhys, Catrin Finch, Cardiff band Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard, Gwenno and Boy Azooga.
Earlier today, the festival's managing director Fiona Stewart told BBC Radio Wales it was an emotional time for festival staff, with some bursting into tears as people turned up to the site.
"Everyone was roaring with laughter and clapping, and there were big cheers," she said.
She added: "It's been very emotional, the whole thing - quite a lot of people are meeting family and friends from Wales and other parts of the country."
After a weekend packed with live music, the festival will culminate in the ritual burning of the Green Man on Sunday night along with a fireworks display.
This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.
