PLANS have been submitted to turn the derelict Normandy House, Penarth, into flats.

The application, by property firm Equorium, proposes transforming the Victorian manor into four apartments, with a further five apartments in new extensions.

There will also be new landscaping, car parking areas and other external works. Previous proposals for the site have been rejected for not retaining the existing building, but the new plan includes “retention of the fabric of the surviving building”.

The design statement also reads: “The prominence of the original building is respected throughout and will remain the dominant form on the site”.

CGI image of what the house would look like - View from Bridgeman Rd, showing retained materials palette.

Normandy House, above, occupies a prominent position in the Penarth Conservation Area, and despite not being listed, it is adjacent to the Grade II-listed Windsor Gardens, and close to Alexandra Park, also Grade II-listed.

MORE NEWS:

What Normandy House currently looks like.

Normandy House has become increasingly derelict and is in a dangerous, fragile condition, which the planning application says “detracts from the overall character and setting of the conservation area.”

Part of it was demolished in the spring due to being structurally unsafe. The application is currently out for consultation from Vale of Glamorgan Council.