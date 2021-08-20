A SULLY resident has been fined more than £3,500 after excessive bird feeding caused a catalogue of problems for her neighbours.

Irene Webber was taken to Cardiff Magistrates’ Court by the Safer Vale Partnership earlier this month having breached an earlier Community Protection Notice for the same offence.

The Safer Vale Partnership is made up of representatives from the Vale of Glamorgan Council, South Wales Police, National Probation Service, Cardiff and the Vale University Health Board, South Wales Fire & Rescue Service and representatives from the third sector.

Shared Regulatory Services, the body that deals with environmental health issues in the Vale of Glamorgan, Cardiff and Bridgend Local Authority areas was also involved with the case as was the Vale Council’s legal team.

Increased amount of birds flying around the area became a problem for residents

Action was taken after Ms Webber, of Minehead Avenue, continued to leave large quantities of bird food outside her house, attracting the animals.

Those living nearby were subjected to noise nuisance, the threat of injury from swooping seagulls and excessive bird mess on houses and gardens.

The practice also attracted rats and other vermin, which caused damage to properties in the street.

Cllr Eddie Williams, Vale of Glamorgan Council Cabinet member for Legal Regulatory and Planning Services, said: “Collaboration between a range of agencies, including those involved with the Safer Vale Partnership and Shared Regulatory Services, led to this prosecution.

“This individual caused persistent problems for those living around her and despite previous warnings continued acting in the same way.

“I hope this example sends out a message that we will not tolerate anti-social behaviour within our communities and are prepared to take decisive action to address it.”

Despite previously being issued with a Community Protection Warning (CPW) and then a Community Protection Notice (CPN), Ms Webber continued with this behaviour.

CPNs are intended to deal with unreasonable, ongoing problems or nuisances which negatively affect a community’s quality of life.

She was also served with a notice under Section 4 of the Prevention of Damage by Pests Act 1949, which requires steps are taken to keep her garden free of mice and rats.