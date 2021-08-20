CARDIFF Bus has worked with UK public transport website and app provider Passenger to launch a rebrand across its entire portfolio.

The rebrand comes as Cardiff Bus is due to celebrate its 120th anniversary next year, with the new design intended to give the operator a refreshed, modern look.

A key element to the rebrand is its orange colour scheme, which pays homage to a much-loved campaign led by the operator in the 1970s and 1990s, when its buses featured the vibrant colour and donned the slogan ‘Pick an Orange’.

Gareth Stevens, Commercial Director at Cardiff Bus says: “We wanted to bring our brand back to life with a fresh new look, demonstrating our forward-thinking focus as we emerge from the pandemic.

THROWBACK: Cardiff Bus when it featured the 'Pick an Orange' slogan

"Our rebrand reflects our 120-year long efforts to make public transport more appealing in Wales, and strengthens our Passenger-powered innovative digital ticketing and journey planning solutions by boosting their visual appeal.”

Passenger has worked closely with Cardiff Bus to deliver its new branding across its website and app, which first launched in 2013.

The new branding for Cardiff Bus

The app alone has been a resounding success for Cardiff Bus, with over 200,000 user downloads to date.

Tom Quay, CEO at Passenger added: “It’s inspiring to work with operators who share a vision to reinvigorate public transport, and commit to adapting their brand to achieve this mission.

"We’ve thoroughly enjoyed working with Cardiff Bus to power their app and website, helping them increase the appeal of public transport with convenient, innovative digital solutions.

"The new designs across these platforms are synonymous with Cardiff Bus’ historical, highly regarded services, and remind people of their importance every time they enter the app or website.”

Cardiff Bus’ new website can be viewed here: https://www.cardiffbus.com/ and its app is available to download on iOS and Android.

More information about Passenger can be found here: https://www.discoverpassenger.com/