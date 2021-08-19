KIRAN Carlson played a captain's innings as Glamorgan made history by winning their first ever domestic one-day trophy at Trent Bridge.
Skipper Carlson hammered 82 from 59 balls while Andrew Salter contributed with bat and then ball as Glamorgan clinched a 58-run victory over Durham in the final of the Royal London Cup.
Glamorgan's three previous List A finals - in 1977, 2000 and 2013 - had all ended in defeat.
Carlson struck 10 fours and three sixes while Salter's 33 from 22 was one of several cameos down the order as Glamorgan recovered from 160 for five at the end of the 30th over to post a competitive 296 for nine.
Salter then took three for 42 with his off-spin, including the crucial wickets of Durham openers Graham Clark and Alex Lees, as Durham were all out for 238 in 45.1 overs, with Sean Dickson's 84 not out from 83 balls in vain.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.