WITH the return of festivals and live sport, Public Health Wales has reiterated that coronavirus has not gone away.

On Thursday, the Green Man music festival returned after a year away, and next Wednesday, Newport County will be hosting their first home match of the new season – welcoming Premier League Southampton to Rodney Parade.

But Dr Eleri Davies, an incident director at Public Health Wales, has reminded people in Wales to continue to take precautions to protect against the spread of coronavirus.

“As restrictions ease across the UK, and festivals and other mass gatherings start again, we’re aware that many people will want to attend and enjoy them after many months being unable to do so,” she said.

“As expected following the move to alert level zero, case rates in Wales have risen and are currently over 200 cases per 100,000.

“While the vaccination programme has reduced the levels of hospitalisation and fatalities, the virus is still circulating in our communities.

The new-look Rodney Parade will welcome back fans next week.

“There are several measures that people can take in order to reduce the possibility of transmitting the virus.

“Firstly, please take up your offer of a vaccination when you receive it, as this is the best way of preventing serious illness, hospitalisation and death.

“In addition, if you have symptoms of covid then please get a PCR test (by calling 119 or going to gov.wales/get-tested-coronavirus-covid-19), and self-isolate until you get the results.

“You should not attend a festival or other mass gathering event if you have symptoms.

“You should also consider carefully if it is sensible to attend these events if a close contact has tested positive for covid, and ensure that you get a PCR test on days two and eight.

“When you’re at the event, hand hygiene, face coverings and social distancing are still effective measures to prevent transmission of the virus.”