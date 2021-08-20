SANTANDER customers are reporting problems with mobile and online banking and are unable to access their bank accounts due to a technical fault.

The issues started early on Friday morning and now nearly 700 customers have reported problems with accessing their account.

Although the website seems to be working well, 98% of issues reported relate to mobile banking and internet banking.

According to Downdetector, customers in London and the south west are affected most, while customers in Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow are also reporting problems.

Customer have taken to social media to complain about the service which has left them locked out of their accounts.

One social media user said: “Santander is down for me, online and on app...”

A second added: “Typical pay day and santander Is down!!!”

A third asked the bank: "What is going on with your app I can't get on it.

“It keeps saying session timed out without even letting me on?"

A lot of customers are reporting a “session timed out” message.

Santander customer are shown a 'session timed out' message when trying to use online banking.

Halifax and TSB customers report problems

Meanwhile customers at Halifax and TSB are also reporting problems.

Halifax customers have reported receiving an error message which states: "Can’t connect to HSBC network and check your device settings" when trying to use the bank’s mobile banking app.

TSB customers have also reported an outage.

One customer tweeted: "@TSB argh your app is down again. Need to transfer money from my savings."