FORMER Newport County AFC Jamille Matt has earned a new two-year contract with League Two rivals Forest Green Rovers.

The 31-year-old has been a huge hit at the New Lawn since arriving last summer.

Matt was released by County when they were unable to offer fresh terms because of the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic and Rovers made him a key figure.

The targetman scored 17 goals in 40 appearances and was nominated for League Two player of the year.

Matt scored in all three games against his former County teammates, forcing extra time in the dramatic play-off semi-final in Gloucestershire.

He was already under contract for this season but has agreed fresh terms to call the New Lawn home until 2023.

“From the first minute I walked into the club it has been a really good fit,” said Matt, who has been made Rovers captain.

“The club have shown a lot of belief in me and I'd like to think that I've been repaying them on the pitch.

“With them showing some more faith in me I'd like to repay them for another couple of years. I don't think there was anywhere else that I wanted to be so it was an easy decision to be honest.”

Rovers were edged out at the death by County in a seven-goal thriller in the play-off semi-finals in May.

That came after they suffered a late season dip in form that cost them automatic promotion, with Matt’s absence through injury proving to be costly.

Forest Green have made a strong start to the season with three wins and a penalty shootout success over Bristol City in the Carabao Cup.

“It's good to have continuity and a lot of the lads are still here,” said Matt. “Everything is there for us to kick on and go one better than last year.”

Matt spent two seasons at County, scoring 26 goals and forming a strong partnership with Padraig Amond.

The striker turns 32 in October but believes he can still add more to his game after the summer arrival of boss Rob Edwards and his assistant Richie Kyle.

"They have both mentioned that they want to improve my game even more," said Matt, who has scored three times already this season.

"They have realised what I am good at and have helped me already on the training pitch and I think I can improve and get even more goals."