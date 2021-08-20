ONLYFANS will block sexually explicit photos and videos, the online subscription service has announced.

The ban on the site, which has become well-known for its adult content, will come into effect on October 1

The site is also used for other services such as personal trainers or chefs to showcase their skills.

The company has said they will still allow some posts containing nudity, however “any content containing sexually-explicit conduct” will be banned, with the site choosing to focus on more mainstream content.

The site enjoyed a boom in popularity during lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic and says it now has 130 million users.

The site has said the change comes after pressure from banking partners.

OnlyFans statement

The company released a statement on Thursday which read: "In order to ensure the long-term sustainability of the platform, and to continue to host an inclusive community of creators and fans, we must evolve our content guidelines.

"We will be sharing more details in the coming days, and we will actively support and guide our creators through this change in content guidelines.

"OnlyFans remains committed to the highest levels of safety and content moderation of any social platform. All creators are verified prior to being able to upload any content to OnlyFans, and all uploaded content is checked by automated systems and human moderators."

The subscription service allows creators to post video content from cooking to fitness, and takes a 20 per cent cut.

However, the site has become well-know for creators posting nude and sexually explicit material.

The site was founded in 2016 by Essex businessman Tim Stokely.