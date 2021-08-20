AFTER twice tasting one-day glory with Glamorgan as a player, coach David Harrison has hailed a "huge moment" for the club after their dramatic Royal London Cup triumph.

The Welsh county ended a 58-year wait for a knockout triumph when they beat Durham at Trent Bridge on Tuesday.

Glamorgan have one-day successes on their honours board from 1993, 2002 and 2004 but had lost their three previous finals in 1977, 2000 and 2013.

Harrison was a member of the 2002 and 2004 teams and now he has a first triumph on his coaching CV.

The 40-year-old from Panteg took the reins as head coach because Matthew Maynard was part of the Welsh Fire staff in The Hundred.

It wasn't the ideal start with Glamorgan losing to Wales Minor Counties in a warm-up and Harrison being forced into isolation because of track and trace.

However, it was the perfect ending after a dominant performance in Nottingham with Glamorgan defending their total superbly to the delight of Harrison, who has been head analyst, bowling coach and assistant coach at the club..

"It's a huge moment for the club, the guys have been outstanding all through the tournament and thoroughly deserved to finish off with a great win in the final," said the former seamer to BBC Radio Wales.

"There was enough in that pitch all through the game, so the guys batted well to get 296 and then bowled as a unit, as they have all tournament.

"I am so proud of the boys, they have been great over the last few weeks. It's a one-day title in a really competitive competition."

Kiran Carlson's superb 82 from 59 balls helped Glamorgan post 296 for nine after they were put in, with some vital contributions from the lower order.

Graham Clark and Alex Lees have been the star performers with the bat in the tournament but the Durham openers were both dismissed by man of the match Andrew Salter.

The entire attack - Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, James Weighell and Steven Reingold - then combined to finish the job.

Spinner Salter, who smashed 33 and then took three for 42, believes a lack of expectation helped Glamorgan, who were without captain Chris Cooke, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Dan Douthwaite and Timm van der Gugten because of the The Hundred, to triumph.

"We weren't playing with the massive pressure of being the frontrunners, we were the underdogs, we lost a lot of key players to The Hundred," he said.

"I suppose that gave us that little bit of freedom to play and to see what we could do. If there's one thing to take it's probably not to pile on the pressure or expectation but just trust the boys.

"I'm delighted, it's just an unbelievable day and (I'm) just a bit overwhelmed. I want to make special mention to Kiran for his captain's innings and just the way he's led the boys, we've matured under him. It's exciting times."