DOGS Trust Cardiff is looking for local dog lovers to open up their homes and hearts by volunteering to foster a dog whilst they wait to be adopted.

The team is looking to recruit foster carers who live within an hour’s drive of the centre and who have a variety of home set ups, but are especially looking for quiet, adult-only and pet-free homes.

Fostering though the charity’s Home From Home scheme is completely free and Dogs Trust Cardiff will provided everything from food, toys, bedding and any medication the dog needs, as well as 24/7 support and advice.

Dogs Trust Cardiff is able to recruit dedicated volunteers and place dogs in temporary foster care thanks to players of People’s Postcode Lottery who help to fund staff like Tabitha, the rehoming centre’s volunteer co-ordinator, so that the dogs are well looked after in a home environment until they find new homes.

Tabitha Buckle, volunteer co-ordinator at Dogs Trust Cardiff, says: "Some dogs don’t settle into kennel life and whenever that is the case, we want to be able to place them in foster care as quickly as possible – but of course that relies on us having enough foster homes. Dogs that particularly benefit from being fostered are older dogs who are used to home life, poorly dogs and dogs recovering from surgery, or dogs who may never have lived in a home before who need to get used to the sounds and smells of life in a home.

"Thanks to the support we get from players of People’s Postcode Lottery, we’re able to develop a network of foster carers who give dogs the care they deserve until they find a forever family. If you can’t commit to having a permanent four-legged friend at the moment, providing a temporary foster home is a great alternative."

The team are also recruiting for volunteers to help at the rehoming centre with tasks such as kennel cleaning and dog walking.

If you would like to find out more about fostering or volunteering at Dogs Trust Cardiff, email Tabitha Buckle at tabitha.buckle@dogstrust.org.uk.