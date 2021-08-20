THE mystery of Wrexham's new Hollywood-style sign has been revealed.

The town had been been engrossed in the whodunnit after the giant sign appeared – without any warning – on Bersham Bank a few days ago.

Since then people have been suggesting theories and culprits, with many people backing suspicions that the new owners of Wrexham AFC, actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, were behind the stunt.

The pair took over the town's football club earlier this year and since then have embarked on a high-profile campaign to boost awareness of the town and the team in Hollywood, including plans for a new Netflix documentary charting their ownership and the side's fortunes.

But earlier this week, Deadpool star Reynolds told our sister publication, The Leader, that the pair had nothing to do with the sign, despite the obvious Hollywood link.

Earlier this morning, the mystery was finally resolved on Bersham Bank in a Poirot-style denouement, as Vanarama – the sponsor of the National League in which Wrexham AFC play – was revealed as the mastermind behind the region's newest landmark.

Vehicle rental service Vanarama unfurled a giant banner behind the Wrexham sign today to promote the league, ending a week of speculation.

The buzz was summed up by one resident, Nikki Davies, who told The Leader she wished the Wrexham sign could stay permanently.

"Well I for one would like to thank Vanarama for pulling off this stunt and putting a smile on the people of Wrexham’s faces for the past week," she added.

This article originally appeared on our sister site The National.