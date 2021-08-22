HERE is a selection of dogs from Many Tears Animal Rescue which are looking for their forever homes.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Bert is a fun-loving, energetic boy who gets on with other dogs, loves playing with toys and going for long walks.

Duke is such a gentle soul, he is playful, energetic and loves a fuss. He can be home with another dog or an only one in the right home.

Floyd is a weary, intelligent little man who warms up to those he loves. Needs a dog savvy and patient owner to go at his pace.

Jemini is a sweet, lively and playful girl. In the right home she must be the only dog. Needs and active owner to match her energy.

Solo, this handsome boy finds kennel life very stressful. He loves to go walks and shows special kinds of affection once he trusts you.