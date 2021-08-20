THUNDERSTORMS are set to hit Gwent this weekend, as a weather warning is in place for the region.
The Met Office expect "torrential downpours" to impact many places across Wales on Saturday, including Gwent.
The heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to cause travel disruption and flooding.
This is what the Met Office expect:
- There is a good chance driving conditions will be affected by spray, standing water and/or hail, leading to longer journey times by car and bus.
- Delays to train services are possible.
- Some short term loss of power and other services is possible, with possible damage due to lightning strikes.
- Flooding of a few homes and businesses could occur.
They have issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms for Blaenau Gwent, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport and Torfaen.
A spokesman said: "Following rain overnight and during the morning, heavier showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out by late morning.
"These becoming more widespread into the afternoon, with torrential downpours possible in a few places, bringing around 20 mm of rain in less than an hour and 30-40 mm in a couple of hours.
"Lightning and hail may prove additional hazards in some locations."
The weather warning will begin at midday on Saturday and run until 10pm that evening.
