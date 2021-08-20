THE main road from Chepstow to Monmouth will be partially closed at the end of next week.
A section of the A466, near Llandogo, will be closed from August 26 to 28 - between 9am and 3pm each day.
The closures have been planned by Monmouthshire County Council to allow for essential tree surgery work to be carried out.
A diversion via the A40 and B4293 will be in place during the closure period.
A council spokesperson said: "We thank you for your patience during this time."
